Farringdon-based post-production house Harbor has bolstered its picture post team through a series of recent recruitments, taking on Dan Moran (senior colourist), Daniel Tomlinson (senior Flame artist), Richard Ellis (Flame artist), Dexter Kong (head of front end workflow and imaging integration) and Helen Phelps (head of episodic sales, UK).

Moran is a well-respected colourist who has worked across all genres with directors including Babak Anvari, Philip Barantini, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Phil Hawkins, and cinematographers Stephen Murphy BSC/ISC, Kit Fraser, Matthew Lewis, Ed Moore BSC, and Daniel Landin BSC.

His recent credits include I Came By, No One Gets Outs Alive, Netflix’s Night On Earth, Malpractice, and George Michael: Freedom.

Tomlinson’s credit list includes features and TV dramas, including Death on the Nile, Enola Holmes, Judy, Rocketman, Dumbo, Yesterday, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, The Capture, Breeders, The Thief His Wife and the Canoe, and A Very English Scandal. Prior to joining Harbor, he’s worked at Goldcrest Post and LipSync Post.

Ellis will work across HETV, long-form episodic and features at Harbor. His recent credits include The Last Kingdom, Trigger Point, The Chelsea Detective, and SAS Rogue Heroes. His CV includes stints at Molinare and Deluxe/Company 3.

Kong is responsible for overseeing the technical management and workflow of dailies and Anchor (Harbor’s VFX pulls and media management platform) pipelines. His credits include Fantastic Beasts, Aladdin, Black Mirror, Avenue 5, and Dracula. Previously he was with Picture Shop and Technicolor.

Phelps brings a wealth of experience and contacts following a 25-year career in post-production sales including long tenures at Molinare, Pepper, and TVI.

Commercial director James Corless said: “It’s testament to both Harbor’s global reputation and our plans for the London facility that we have been able to attract such exceptional talent. Creatively, Dan, Daniel and Richard’s work is of the highest calibre and in keeping with what our clients expect from Harbor in North America. Likewise, bringing Dexter’s experience and knowledge to the team will be instrumental in executing the most seamless pipeline from camera through to post. Finally, I am so pleased we have been able to bring Helen on board to oversee our UK episodic sales. Her reputation is second to none and it’s a privilege to work alongside her.”