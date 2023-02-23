He has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, and most recently worked as a DIT and live colourist.

East London post-production house Hijack has taken on Nic Turton as director of digital production services. His remit is to develop the company’s on-set services.

Turton has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, and has most recently worked at Hijack as a DIT and live colourist.

He began his career at The Video Lounge, a post-production facility in Cape Town, where he worked on international brand commercials, as well as long-form projects ranging from documentaries to indie short films and feature films. He later co-founded Treehouse Recording Studios and Treehouse Post Production, where he worked with acclaimed South African artists.

He also co-founded Post Office Post Production, an award-winning boutique post facility.

Since moving to the UK he has worked for numerous international clients while at Hijack.

In his new role of director of digital production services, Turton will oversee the roll-out of new services and ensure the company’s DITs have access to the best equipment. He will also lead the upgrade of Hijack’s fleet of independently powered mobile labs.

He said: “Hijack is such an innovative company, and I am excited to work with the team to deliver cutting-edge digital services to our clients.”

Hijack managing director Rich Simpson added: “We are delighted to have Nic on board in his new role. We have so many plans to expand our Digital Production Services division, and Nic’s vast practical knowledge and experience in the field will help us continue to provide our clients with the highest quality services.”

Hijack’s services including DIT, a dailies lab, colour grading, audio post-production and deliverables.