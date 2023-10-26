The event aims to cast a spotlight on the visual effects industry

A collective of visual effects studios and organisations have established World VFX Day, which they hope will become an annual event.

Scheduled to make its debut on 8 December this year, the day aims to cast a spotlight on the visual effects industry.

Those behind World VFX Day say visual effects have “long been seen as the unsung heroes behind the awe-inspiring magic witnessed on both the silver screen and television”.

World VFX Day wants to provide a greater understanding of the skills and artistry of VFX to the wider entertainment industry and also with consumers.

There are around 600 VFX studios worldwide and a workforce of more than 100,000.

Supporters of World VFX Day include Framestore, DNEG, Ghost VFX, MPC, Pixomondo, ILM, Mavericks, Moonraker, Weta, Untold Studios, Cinesite, Belo FX, Milk FX, Blue Bolt, Afro VFX, Territory Studio, Important Looking Pirates, Jellyfish Pictures, Firebrand VFX, Access VFX, View Conference, FMX – Film & Media Exchange, Escape Studios, The Rookies, NextGen Skills Academy, Foundry, Corridor Digital, Befores and Afters, and Humans of VFX.

Hayley Miller, VFX marketing consultant and initiator of World VFX Day, said: “I’ve worked in visual effects marketing for around five years and I’m constantly in awe of what is created. But not enough people outside of our industry realise how much work and passion drives what we see on screen. The World VFX Day initiative endeavours to provide a platform for the positive recognition visual effects deserves.”