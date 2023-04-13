Jellyfish Pictures has expanded to India, appointing Jasjit Singh as its general manager for the country.

The company expects to have over 100 VFX artists working under Singh by the end of the year, with the company to begin as a virtual facility in the region. Jellyfish specialises in cloud-based technology, and has hired over 220 artists based around the world since the beginning of 2023.

Singh joins Jellyfish from fellow VFX and animation company ReDefine, where he had been a producer and then senior producer for over six years. He has also worked for Prime Focus, again based in India.

Jellyfish Pictures CEO David Patton, who took his role as part of a new leadership team introduced late last year, said: “Jasjit is one of the most admired leaders within the Indian VFX industry. His proven experience in managing complex VFX projects coupled with his excellent people focused management skills gives me great confidence that Jellyfish Pictures will quickly build a very strong and diverse talent base within India.”

He added on the expansion: “We will soon have over 500 creatives working for Jellyfish Pictures around the world. Given that India is home to so many fantastic VFX and animation artists, it makes perfect sense for us to set up a base in Mumbai to ensure we are able to work closely with the very best of this incredible talent. We anticipate that we’ll have over 100 Jellyfish Pictures artists working in Mumbai by the end of the year, supported by our next generation production platforms.”

Singh commented: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to become part of the Jellyfish Pictures family. The company culture and ethics create a great place to work, and I anticipate an exciting and fast-paced future ahead of us.”