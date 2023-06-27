Krotos Studio has launched a subscription product, with prices ranging from $9.99 (£7.85) to $14.99 (£11.77) a month.

The first price is billed annually, while the second is a more flexible monthly subscription. Users gain access to ovr 100 sound effect presets across eight categories - Ambiences, Cinematic, Foley, Footsteps, Whooshes, Weapons, Interfaces, and Vehicle.

The subscription product is targeted at sound professionals, and now offers enhanced tools such as facilitates routing all sounds as separate stems within all major DAWs. DAW automation can also be used to control the timing and emotional nuances of the sounds.

New additions to the presets library will be made every month. A forever free version is still available for immediate download to give users a “taste” of the product, while Krotos aims to work on a pro version throughout 2023. Transition paths will be made available for existing users as the pro version approaches closer to the announcement.

Krotos CEO Orfeas Boteas said: “Our goal is to empower professionals without compromising quality, shortening the path from their imagination to the final sound.”