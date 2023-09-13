Bumblebee has hired colourist and online editor Laura Hewett.

Hewett joins after five years as a freelancer, picking up credits for Phantom of the Open (Feature Film); The Cabins (ITV); Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun (C5) and Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer (BBC) as an online editor and 999: Critical Condition (C5); Secrets of the Bay City Rollers (ITV); Little Richard: King & Queen of Rock’n’Roll (BBC) and Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars (BBC) as a colourist.

She began her career at Envy, joining in 2009 and leaving in 2016.

Bumblebee, a work-anywhere post service, was launched by Zinc Media Group last year. It includes upload hubs at Zinc’s nationwide facilities in London, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Belfast, Manchester and Macclesfield, flexible remote and physical edits and producer collaboration tools.

Olly Strous, chief technology officer at Zinc Media Group, said: “Since launching, just under a year ago, we have seen the demand for our services grow. We currently have in excess of 50 edits in operation and clients are returning after their first projects which feels like an immediate success so soon after launch.

“Laura’s joining the team is a welcome addition, not only to help us meet demand, but also her first-class experience will enable us to continue to provide outstanding post-production services for all current and future clients.”

Hewett added: “Bumblebee works with some of the biggest names in the industry as well on Zinc’s high-profile programming. It has become a significant player in the post-production community and I am delighted to be joining as it continues to establish itself as one of the country’s go-to facilities.”