Racoon has recruited BAFTA-nominated re-recording mixer Laurie Goode. He will be based at Racoon’s facility on Margaret Street.

Goode’s credits include Forces of Nature with Brian Cox, the official film of the FIFA World Cup ‘22 and Sing for the King, part of the BBC’s Coronation coverage.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Racoon and am very excited about their innovative workflows and solutions for the future of post-production. I am eager to contribute my skills and collaborate with the fantastic team and clients to produce great work.”

Head of production Annie Francis added: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Laurie Goode to our creative team here at Racoon. With his BAFTA nomination, expertise and enthusiasm, Laurie brings a wealth of experience. His addition further solidifies Racoon’s commitment to delivering outstanding content for our clients.”

In other news, Racoon’s in-house developed review and collaboration platform, Tanooki, will launch externally in 2023 following an internal roll out to Racoon’s post-production clients.