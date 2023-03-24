She has more than 15 years of experience in post-production with a strong scripted credit list, and long stints at Molinare and Company 3

Splice has taken on Marie Fernandes as head of production. She has more than 15 years of experience in post-production with a strong scripted credit list, and long stints at Molinare and Company 3.

She has worked on a range of high-profile projects with a wide variety of clients. In her new role, Fernandes will oversee all aspects of post-production, including scheduling, budgeting, resource management, and project delivery.

Fernandes said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Splice at such an exciting time in its growth. I’ve been impressed by the team’s dedication to delivering exceptional work and the commitment to investing in the latest technology. I’m looking forward to working with the team to help take Splice to the next level.”

Richard Folley, managing director of Splice Post, added: “Marie is an exceptional talent with a proven track record of delivering high-quality work. We’re excited to have her join our team and bring her expertise to our clients. Her addition will be a significant asset to our continued growth and expansion.”