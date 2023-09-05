Mo-Sys will launch MultiViewXR, a tool that simplifies multi-camera workflows in LED virtual studios, at IBC this month.

Using Mo-Sys’ patent pending machine learning, MultiViewXR generates real-time AI-assisted director previews of off-air cameras and supports any number of cameras per system while eliminating the need for multiple render nodes. In real-time, it automatically re-composites multiple camera perspectives and is compatible with all leading broadcast and cine cameras, LED controllers and panels.

This aims to allow a traditional multi-camera workflow in LED virtual studios without restricting creative controls, maximum colour depth and full resolution.

Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys Engineering, said: “For the first time, directors can see the correct perspective view of off-air cameras before switching within a limitless XR environment that gives creatives full artistic choice of shutter speeds and exposure.”

Stephen Gallagher, marketing director of Mo-Sys Engineering, added: “MultiViewXR addresses what up until now has been a major drawback for LED virtual production. It enables the use of multiple cameras as you’d expect to see in any traditional broadcast and newsroom studio, with real-time director previews showing the correct perspective view of off-air cameras while giving creative teams full control over shutter speed and exposure. Broadcast and corporate production teams can now utilise all the benefits of multi-camera LED virtual production without creative limitation, and they can do that within an economical package.”