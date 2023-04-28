Seminar stream will take place at MPTS 2023, which is at Olympia London 10-11 May

The Media Production & Technology Show and BAFTA albert have launched a sustainability conference.

The seminar stream will take place on the first day, 10 May, of MPTS 2023, which is being held at Olympia London 10-11 May. A number of panel sessions will cover topics such as writing sustainability into scripts, how to power a production sustainably, the effects of virtual production in the area, and the Bottle Yard and Maidstone Studios on how facilities can target sustainability.

Neal Romanek, head of comms & events at BAFTA albert, said: “The BAFTA albert team are thrilled to be particpating at this year’s Media Production & Technology Show. Sustainability is now a concern at the forefront of our industry, not just regarding how our content is made, but also how we tell our stories.

“We look forward to showcasing the latest insights and innovations in our sessions, ranging from how to get climate change into your content, to taking a production with a huge carbon impact to net zero with a little help from our industry supplier friends. We’ll also be on hand at our stall throughout the duration of the show, so come say hi!”

Media Production & Technology Show event director Charlotte Wheeler added: “Sustainability is undoubtedly one of the most important topics facing our industry today. We’re incredibly proud to be working alongside BAFTA albert to bring the topic of sustainability front and centre at MPTS.

“As an industry leading event, it’s our obligation to reflect the trends influencing the industry and help drive forward the conversation on how all parts of the industry can pull together to make positive change happen. No one is better placed to lead this conversation at MPTS than BAFTA albert.”

The full programme for MPTS can be found here. The Media Production & Technology Show is organised by Broadcast publisher Media Business Insight, and takes place at London Olympia on 10 and 11 May. Register here for the free event.