Mark Roberts Motion Control, a Nikon company, has launched the Cinebot Mini.

The camera robot, which will debut at IBC next month, allows users to manually control and record camera positions. It can also run up to eight hours on battery power, handle a camera payload of up to 10kg, and offer a 1.3m arm reach.

In addition, the Cinebot Mini can be controlled by hand, directly from a mobile device or via MRMC’s Flair Software, and comes with a track and pedestal option. Overall, the camera aims to simplify motion control, and make it available to smaller productions, by using regular grip equipment, allowing cinematographers to handhold the camera and push the track like a dolly before the robot records the positions.

Assaff Rawner, MRMC CEO, said: “MRMC continues to develop the most innovative technologies to meet the evolving needs of the film and cinematography industries. It’s the ideal solution for professionals looking to record and replicate any movement manually made on set with maximum flexibility and ease of use to meet a wide variety of production requirements.”