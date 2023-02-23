Visualisation and VFX company NVIZ has expanded its senior VFX team through internal promotions and new appointments.

VFX producer David Cordon (Avengers Endgame, Pokémon Detective Pichachu) recently joined as head of VFX production. He has experience in various roles inside production at a range of companies including Scanline, DNEG and Framestore.

Tamar Chatterjee (Black Panther, Wonder Woman 1984), has joined as head of CG, to lead the continued exploration and development of new possibilities and methodologies in that department. He has previously worked at Rhythm & Hues and DNEG.

Meanwhile, Mary Stroumpouli (Chernobyl, Interstellar) has become VFX supervisor. She has 15+ years of experience in visual effects across several London based facilities, including DNEG and MPC.

NVIZ has also taken on VFX team members including lead compositor, George Palcut (The Crown, Halo), matchmove supervisor, Sam Swinnerton (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Matrix Resurrections), lead compositor, Fred Place (Batman Begins, The Lion King) and digital matte painter, Lizzie Bentley (The Sandman, Game of Thrones).

Furthermore, NVIZ is also investing in new strategic tech roles, taking on John Leedham as head of systems architecture. He brings a broad variety of skills and experience from his work in the creative world with Framestore and Rushes.

The changes are part of an ongoing strategy to expand and develop key departments and capitalise on new ways of working, says NVIZ.

NVIZ managing director, Luke Kaile, said: “We want our world class talent at NVIZ to be front and centre, developing solid relationships with all our clients so that we can rapidly deliver the tailored services each project requires. These hires are the foundation of providing that service, bringing a depth of knowledge and ability from across the industry directly to the disposal of our global clients, wherever they are.”

Cordon adds: “I felt an instant connection with the team at NVIZ and a lot of freedom and support, as well as a mutual desire to build something great. Although we plan to expand on 3D in general, we will be focusing on CG Environments during the next couple of years. Our ultimate goal is to establish NVIZ as a reference for quality work and we are taking one step at a time.”

Chatterjee said: “I am excited to join the incredibly talented team at NVIZ at such a significant and pivotal time for technology driven creative companies. I look forward to driving the development of unique ideas, concepts and approaches towards harnessing emerging technologies in the pursuit of effective visual storytelling. I feel especially privileged to be part of an organisation that is just as committed to its people as it is to achieving excellence in our field.”

Pictured: Mary Stroumpouli, Tamar Chatterjee and David Cordon