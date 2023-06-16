runVT has appointed Paul Wilkes as its head of post.

Wilkes joins the company from boutique post house West Digital, where he had been general manager for five-and-a-half years. He has also held roles as head of picture post at Pinewood Studios and technical director at Halo - where he set up and ran two facilities dedicated to BBC Factual output. He has also worked in business development at The Edit Store and Base Media Cloud.

Bal Singh, owner of runVT, said: “Paul’s wealth of experience, knowledge and his understanding of clients needs and expectations are key at this stage of runVT’s growth. Exciting times ahead.”

Director of operations Happy Chhokar added: “Expertise and delivering to expectations are key attributes that Paul brings to runVT. We are very much looking forward to taking our next steps, with Paul leading the post team.”

Wilkes commented: “I’ve known and admired Bal and Happy for a number of years, so I’m delighted that the stars have aligned and I’m able to join the team at runVT at this exciting stage of development.”