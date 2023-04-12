Pebble has promoted Jon Briggs to chief operating officer, after he joined the company in late 2022 as director of operations.

He has over 28 years of experience in the media and entertainment sector, starting his career as a playout engineer for Omnibus Systems and going on to hold senior positions at Miranda Technologies and Grass Valley.

Recent work has included leading the teams at the world’s first IP facility for BBC Wales in Cardiff, large-scale technology transformations such as Discovery ETT, and the world’s first 4K OB truck for BT Sport’s Premier League coverage.

In his new role, Briggs will lead Pebble’s operations team. Pebble’s work covers automation, content management, and integrated channels.

Pebble CEO Peter Mayhead said: “Pebble is dedicated to delivering top-tier integration system solutions for our clients. We’re thrilled to welcome Jon as our new Chief Operating Officer. We believe his significant industry expertise will be a valuable addition to our team as we deliver our plans for continued growth. With Jon’s appointment we’re confident that we’ll maintain our momentum, whilst ensuring we continue improving our service to our customers.”

Briggs added: “I’m really excited about my new role and look forward to being actively involved in driving the company’s operations, working with a wide range of global customers from public and commercial broadcasters to service providers. I’m also looking forward to leading our business to ensure we deliver our strategic goals, and share the ambitions of our customers as broadcast technology continues to evolve.”