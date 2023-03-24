The PGGB has named its Scotland Committee, sponsored by Entertainment Partners, Netflix and Pioneer Film Studios.

A Yorkshire committee will be named in the coming months, after the Bristol and South West England Committee was created in 2021 and the Northern Ireland, North West England and Wales Committees in 2022. Locations have been chosen in line with the British Film Commission’s Stage Space Support Development hub centers.

Each Committee will meet a minimum of four times per year and deliver a variety of activities within their area including forums, masterclasses and networking events. PGGB’s Chair and CEO will meet with the six National and Regional Committee Chairs annually as a steering group.

Scottish producer/line producer Brian Donovan, whose recent credits include series two of HBO/BBC’s His Dark Materials, Starz drama The Rook and feature film Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star, will chair the Scottish Committee. Vice chair is first assistant accountant Kathleen Lambie who has recently worked on hit thriller The Rig and upcoming fantasy series Anansi Boys, both for Amazon Prime, as well as upcoming Netflix series Good Grief. Committee members are: line producer Stephen Burt (Good Omens, Annika); film commissioner Rosie Ellison (Film Edinburgh); and Jamie McCoy, digital director & co-founder of Pioneer Film Studios.

Donovan said: “I am pleased to be chairing PGGB’s new Scotland Committee which acknowledges the importance of Scotland and Scottish PGGB members’ contribution to the overall successes of the UK industry at home and our contribution to filming abroad.”

Lyndsay Duthie, PGGB CEO, added: “The launch of our penultimate Nations & Regions Committee is an important milestone for PGGB. Scotland’s crews play a vital role in bringing world-leading content to screen each year, from international big-budget titles like Amazon’s The Rig to homegrown hits like Oscar-nominated Aftersun. With a thriving industry that continues to expand, we look forward to being able to better support and advocate for professionals working behind the camera in Scotland. Thank you to our Committee members and sponsors for lending their expertise and enthusiasm to help us improve engagement across the UK.”

Joe Francis, SVP of digital transformation & Entertainment Partners international, said: “Entertainment Partners’ sponsorship of the PGGB Scotland Committee reflects our strong commitment to supporting and growing the entertainment industry in Great Britain across its nations and regions. As the industry continues to expand in Scotland – benefitting from the outstanding local creative talent and stunning, iconic locations – it is crucial that we invest in the next generation of production professionals and provide the training and resources that they need to succeed. We are honoured to support the Scotland Committee and look forward to helping champion the Scottish film and television industry.”

Kelly Philips, senior director of EMEA studio finance & strategy at Netflix, commented: “Scotland is home to some of our most loved content and the industry’s best creative talent. As a champion of the UK creative industry, we’re proud to be supporting the PGGB Scotland Committee and the important contribution its members are making to behind the camera professionals, as well as the wider film and TV industry at large.”

McCoy said: “Scotland is busier than it’s ever been with productions, the industry here is alive with a buzz of creativity, training and placement programmes, and sees continued growth in interest from international productions. While the industry works hard to tell their stories through production, we’re excited to, with the help of PGGB, help continue to tell Scotland’s story and what we have to offer internationally.”