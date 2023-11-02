Picture Shop has named Nick Platt as senior vice president in the UK.

Platt has more than 15 years of industry-related experience and most recently served as vice president of Global Operations at Streamland Media’s Ghost VFX, where he has been in leadership since 2021.

Prior to joining Ghost VFX, he was a business strategy and commercial manager at Technicolor.

Picture Shop president Cara Sheppard, said: “Nick’s experience and understanding of the industry, especially the unique demands here in the UK, will be a great asset to us as we continue to grow our global services for filmmakers. As our services expand, Nick’s knowledge will be of incomparable value to our team and our clients.”

Platt added: “I’m looking forward to expanding my role and being part of the amazing team that Picture Shop has built. We’re in a great position to meet storytellers’ needs here in the UK and around the world, and that is exciting to all of us.”

Picture Shop facilities in the UK are located in London, Manchester, Bristol, Wales and Pinewood Studios, and internationally in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and Vancouver.