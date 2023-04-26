It has renovated and expanded both its Sunset Boulevard office and its grading boutique at Seward

Picture Shop has expanded and renovated its Hollywood picture post-production facilities, in Sunset Boulevard and Seward.

Its purpose-built 115,000 sq ft office at 6040 Sunset Boulevard spans six floors at the Sunset Gower Studio lot. Five colour bays and 11 edit rooms are included in the expansion, bringing its total to five D.I. theaters, 13 colour bays, 22 online edit rooms and 55 offline rental rooms.

As part of the upgrade, the common spaces and meeting rooms at the facility were also modified to “make for a reinvented client experience,” says Picture Shop.

Ghost VFX, Picture Shop’s sister company, and Picture Head, its marketing division, are also located at the Sunset complex, and all are connected to locations around the world, to provide access to the company’s global talent pool.

Production, operations and support teams will be based at the facility, offering 24/7 client assistance. The building is also parent company Streamland Media’s global headquarters.

Picture Shop’s nearby boutique colour grading facility at 861 Seward has also been renovated. The office has two grading theaters with a third theater opening this spring. All have direct high-speed connectivity to the main Picture Shop facility at Sunset, as well as Picture Shop’s facility in Burbank.

As well as these LA offices, Picture Shop locations include New York, Toronto and Vancouver, London, Manchester, Bristol, Wales and at Pinewood Studios.

Its recent credits include The Fablemans, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Women Talking and the upcoming The Little Mermaid.

Picture Shop president Cara Sheppard (pictured left), said: “We’ve invested millions of dollars to ensure we have world-leading technology and optimum environments in place for colour grading, editorial, and workflow management, with the goal of serving our clients at the highest level.

“We’ve spent our time focusing on their needs, putting the industry’s most advanced tools in their hands, all in a beautiful and stylish environment that fuels creativity. The team has done an incredible job and I look forward to seeing our clients’ work take flight.”