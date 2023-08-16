Pixotope has made two hires to its senior team, Phil Ventre and Vivian Yu.

Ventre becomes VP of strategy & global business development, and joins after a year as SVP of strategic development at Silver Spoon. He has also held senior roles at Avid, Ross Video, Ncam, and disguise, and at Pixotope will lead the business development and strategy function for the sports, e-sports, and broadcast sectors, working with CEO Marcus Brodersen and CRO David Dowling.

Meanwhile, Yu has spent the last 13 years in marketing at Ross Video, and before that was at Avid for ten years. She will be APAC marketing director & global sales enablement lead at Pixotope, working both in the APAC region as well as supporting the global team.

Ventre said: “The more that audiences are exposed to immersive content created with virtual production techniques, the more they come to expect it in every piece of media they consume. More than just expecting it, they’re expecting the same impact seen in high-end feature films; Pixotope is making that a reality. I’m incredibly excited to join the team and work with them to address the demands of the market.”

Yu added: “It speaks volumes that Pixotope already has a significant customer base in APAC with leading organizations such as China’s CCTV, Singapore’s Anomalyst Studio, Korea’s KBS, and Thailand’s Amarin TV already leveraging our technology to elevate their productions. I look forward to supporting our existing customers and welcoming new ones by fostering a community that inspires and connects end users to the opportunities that Pixotope virtual production solutions can offer.”