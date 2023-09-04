Point1Post has installed Europe’s first dual op Avid S4/Pro Tools mixing rig.

Jigsaw24 Media provided the kit and installed it, and it is set to be used for film, feature documentary and streaming media. Established in 2005, Point1Post is located in Elstree & Borehamwood and provides both full-service and dry-hire audio mix facilities.

Before this move, the independent post house used a pair of ICON D-Command control surfaces – allowing two mixers to work side-by-side, with one focusing on dialogue and music while the other takes care of the effects, foley and atmospheres. The decision to upgrade aims to provide a more contemporary setup for external mixers using the facility, and to provide the same mix experience that larger studios achieve using S6 consoles.

After identifying the S4, Point1Post approached Jigsaw24 Media about the move as the S4 hadn’t been used in a dual operator environment in Europe before. Point1Post founder and re-recording mixer Adam Daniel explained: “This generation of console is very different to the last – the customisable design of ethernet connected modules can be quite daunting at first. You need to trust the people that you are asking for advice - you don’t want to be working it out yourself, especially when you are planning something that you have never seen before.

“Working alongside Jigsaw24 Media and Avid we have come up with a solution that absolutely meets our brief - when the lights go down, we’re offering the same core experience as larger facilities.”

The producer desks are set up in the centre of the studio to provide access to a stem recorder attached to an Avid MTRX, through which their playoff machines and Dolby Atmos RMU are routed. Wings on the sides of the consoles allow sound editors direct access to their Pro Tools sessions.

Point1Post is now planning to build its own Dolby Atmos Renderer for cinema - with Jigsaw24 Media.

Jigsaw24 Media account manager Nikki Pascoe added: “This project is a perfect illustration of the difference between simply supplying technology and providing technical solutions. While certain products are designed with a specific use-case in mind, Avid consoles have a reputation for handling almost anything thrown at them, and part of our role as a media systems integrator is to help clients use technology in innovative ways to solve their specific needs - that’s exactly what we’ve achieved for Point1Post.”