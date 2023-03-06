Proactive, also known as ProAV, has named a new leadership team after the retirement of founders Neil and Maureen Hart.

They are stepping aside after over 20 years at the helm of the company, helping it to become an established UK reseller serving both the broadcast and professional AV markets from its Hemel Hempstead head office.

The new leadership team consists of Kevin Eaton, Dale Makepeace and Nick Millen, who will take the roles of managing director, operations director and commercial director respectively.

All three have extensive experience at ProAV. Eaton has been at ProAV for almost 17 years, working in sales for the first seven before becoming a director in January 2013.

Meanwhile, Makepeace has been at the company for over 23 years, also coming up through sales before becoming a director in 2013. Finally, Millen has been at ProAv for over six years, working as a business development manager until now. Before ProAV, Millen spent over ten years at Canon, working as a pro imaging account manager and then broadcast segment manager - professional imaging.