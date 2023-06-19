Ross Video has announced a new brand platform ahead of a planned IPO in the “next few years”.

Featuring the tagline Let’s Make It Real, the platform aims to be visually dynamic and show a commitment to customers. It was first revealed in part at NAB this year, and will be rolled out in full over the rest of 2023 after this official announcement.

The brand platform was a collaboration between Ross’ internal creative design team and Toronto-based external partners Bruce Mau Design and strategy consultant Mary Jane Braide.

Ross Video CEO David Ross said: “Offering customers a superior experience has been at the core of Ross since the founding of the company. Turning customer ideas into reality is literally what we do and always have done.

“That’s why we’re so excited about this new brand platform and what it holds for our future; it’s authentic to who we are and the partnership dynamic we hold so dear. With the planned IPO coming up, we feel it’s important to reemphasize our commitment to customer success.”

He added on the platform: “I think of it as more than a brand platform,” said David Ross. “It’s an invitation and a rallying cry to customers, partners, future employees, and everyone in the industry to challenge ourselves. Let’s imagine what could be. Let’s figure it out. Let’s make it real.”

Jeff Moore, EVP and CMO of Ross Video, commented: “Our technology is in more settings and hands than ever, and our customers are using it to design stunning productions on a daily basis. This new brand platform welcomes our customers’ visionary thinking and puts them in the driver’s seat so that they can dream up creative solutions alongside us.

“The vibrance and energy of the new visual system is a significant evolution for Ross and a massive step in conveying who we are to this broader audience. It’s also fitting that this great work was a team effort. External partners bringing fresh eyes complimented by Ross staff who know and own the brand.”

Laura Stein, chief creative officer at Bruce Mau Design, explained: “The design system is a literal manifestation of ‘Let’s Make it Real,’ moving from abstract concept to final experience. Graphic pixels represent the process, ideation, and connections that progress bit by bit until we arrive at crisp, high-resolution images of the final experience.”