Roundtable Post Production has recruited Marcus Alexander as executive director.

He began working as an assistant editor 23 years ago before joining Framestore and moving into VFX. He helped launch its digital intermediate division before joining Deluxe to set up its digital post division.

He then relocated to New York to head up Deluxe NY DI before returning to the UK as a VFX supervisor and producer where he credits included Aquaman, Warcraft, Godzilla, and Venom.

In 2019 Alexander joined Harbor as West Coast VP of Post before returning to the UK during the pandemic.

He said: “The team at Roundtable Post enjoy a unique position as experts in the field of theatrical and broadcast documentary features and episodics. Roundtable are now setting their sights on bringing their experience and creativity to more scripted content. Utilising my background, I hope to help set the stage for Roundtable to provide a unique bespoke experience to a variety of scripted genres.”

Roundtable Post managing director and co-owner Ben Coulson, added: “Roundtable Post has been on an incredible journey since opening in 2008. From working on small one-off documentaries for BBC4 to now delivering theatrical features to cinemas worldwide and streaming platform content with an audience of millions, it’s only natural we are becoming more involved in scripted projects so it is great to have Marcus’ incredible experience to support that growth.”