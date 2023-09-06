The building has a 4K HDR grading suite, 13 offline rooms and two 5.1 audio suites with VO booths

Post-production house RunVT has opened its third Fitzrovia office, on Charlotte Street.

The new facility is in close proximity to RunVT’s two existing buildings on Newman Street. It houses a 4K HDR grading suite, 13 offline rooms, two 5.1 audio suites with VO booths and a hybrid suite with wheelchair access.

Projects currently at the facility include an eight-part Emporium Productions series and a new series of Raw TV’s Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan for Discovery.

RunVT founder and MD Balvinder Sanghera said: “RunVT will be celebrating 28 years this November and having a strong presence in the industry is really important to us. The 3,200 sq ft six-storey building on Charlotte Street is already full with an influx of work from returning clients”.

Head of Post, Paul Wilkes, adds: “This is such an exciting time for runVT, opening another full post facility in the creative heart of London, with so many amazing projects is just fantastic. We’ve bolstered our final post offering and added much needed offline capacity. This is a milestone moment in runVT’s growth, and a great opportunity for our team”.

Director of operations, Happy Chhokar, said: “As runVT expands it’s operations, our key focus is to continue maintaining core principles and values. Progression from within, pushing for a diverse and inclusive work force as well as providing training to the highest standards has been our baseline for many years”.