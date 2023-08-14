Solent University has installed a virtual production facility at its campus.

It has converted an existing studio space to include a 10m x 3m LED wall and a 4m x 2m Mimik lighting panel which will provide lighting and cinematic reflections. The solution will also utilise AOTO LED panels and Brompton video processors alongside Mo-Sys’ StarTracker Max camera tracking and Mo-Sys VP Pro XR LED content server.

The studio has been installed by CJP, and the move comes shortly after CJP also added a virtual studio to the Solent facilities.

Christopher Woolford, technical instructor at Solent University, commented: “Our aim is to give our students the best opportunities, and using the same techniques as in major film and television releases means we can prepare them for their chosen industry. The new virtual production facility supplied by CJP is going to open a whole raft of new opportunities for our students in highly sought after roles.”

Ken Pitts, course leader for CGI and VFX at Solent University, added: “The new virtual production facility is going to be a game-changer for our students. It will allow them to learn how to use the latest technology and techniques and give them the skills they need to succeed in the industry.”

Stephen Gallagher, marketing director at Mo-Sys, said: “Following on from their success at the University of Sunderland, and recently being appointed to the NWUPC, it is great to hear CJP have been chosen to deliver another complete LED virtual production studio for education. Not only are the CJP team a pleasure to deal with, but they are also incredibly knowledgeable having invested in developing their team with training from Mo-Sys Academy and others. Their knowledge, experience, and successful track record of delivering VP solutions in the UK education market is really impressive, so it is unsurprising so many universities are keen to speak with them.”