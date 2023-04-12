Technology allows cameras to simultaneously capture four independent 4K UHD images while the human eye sees only one

Sony and GhostFrame have partnered to allow the former’s HDC-5500 cameras to simultaneously capture four independent 4K UHD images while the human eye only sees one.

Previously, it had only been able to view two phases of UHD output simultaneously, and it can now uniquely view four video channels live from the camera in native UHD quality directly via 12G-SDI when connected to GhostFrame.

GhostFrame combines hidden chroma key compositing, hidden tracking, and multiple source video feeds into a single production frame, to assist with the workflow in a virtual production or XR studio. It is patented by AGS, and camera agnostic, but Sony’s camera has been specifically certified for use with it.

Peter Angell, CEO of GhostFrame, commented: “We have been working closely with Sony for many years to ensure that its sensor technology is fully compatible with our patented processes at GhostFrame, and this latest pioneering development is an extension of that collaboration. Now, film, TV, and live event producers with cutting-edge virtual production and XR projects can view up to four realities of GhostFrame in pristine UHD quality in combination with Sony’s flagship live production camera.”

Norbert Paquet, head of product management at Sony Professional Solutions Europe, said: “The HDC-5500 system camera was already bringing new levels of image quality, portability, and creative flexibility to live production environments; now we have gone even further. Customers can enjoy unprecedented flexibility in the production of their live and recorded output at premium 4K/HD/HDR picture quality while maintaining full compatibility with today’s workflows and system hardware.”