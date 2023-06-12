The Cutting Room has added Danny Collins to its consulting team.

Collins’ recent projects include 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room (2021) which secured him his BAFTA Editing Factual Award, Life And Death Row (2014) and The Lucie Blackman Case (2023) on Netflix as a consultant editor. His current project, Euro 2020 (2023), is an another feature documentary for Netflix.

He has aso edited films for Channel 4’s First Cut and BBC’s Fresh as well as mentoring on the Grierson/Netflix scheme for new editors during his over 30 years in the industry.

The Cutting Room Consulting launched earlier this year, and hopes to provide “US-style edit-doctor rigour” to UK broadcast and cinema documentaries.

The Cutting Room Editing founder Ferg McGrath BFE explained the idea at the time: “There are lots of situations where you might want to bring in one of us. It could be a scenario where you’d like to hire a younger or less experienced editor or director and therefore having a more seasoned editor checking in and advising can help to mitigate the risk and support the edit. Or an edit may be going through a difficult phase and an extra pair of eyes may perceive a new solution.

“We’re never hired to replace an editor and it’s always for focused periods of input. We toyed with calling the consultancy ‘Wasabi’, because a little goes a long way.”

Other editors it offers include Anna Price BFE, Kate Spankie, Sean Mackenzie BFE, Simon Barker BFE, Zoe Davis BFE, and McGrath himself. It is run by managing director Jen Lane.