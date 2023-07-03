The Cutting Room has moved to a new location in Angel, London, which will now house its core editing and consulting services.

Based at Cottage Place, on City Road, the facility has 850 sq ft of breakout space, three consulting rooms, two offline edit suites, and eight workstations for remote editing. There are also several outdoor working areas, as well as a bicycle lockup and showers, and it is within walking distance of Clerkenwell and Shoreditch.

Originally founded in 2016 by Ferg McGrath BFE and now MD Jen Lane, the Cutting Room offers documentary offline editing, and, more recently, consulting.

The Cutting Room launched its editing consultancy earlier this year. It aims to assist on projects by bringing in an outside voice without replacing the original editor, applying what it describes as “US-style edit doctor rigour”. Danny Collins joined the consultancy team last month, and he features alongside Anna Price BFE, Kate Spankie, Sean Mackenzie BFE, Zoe Davis BFE, and McGrath himself. More editors are expected to join in the near future.

McGrath explained the idea at the time of launch: “There are lots of situations where you might want to bring in one of us. It could be a scenario where you’d like to hire a younger or less experienced editor or director and therefore having a more seasoned editor checking in and advising can help to mitigate the risk and support the edit. Or an edit may be going through a difficult phase and an extra pair of eyes may perceive a new solution.

“We’re never hired to replace an editor and it’s always for focused periods of input. We toyed with calling the consultancy ‘Wasabi’, because a little goes a long way.”