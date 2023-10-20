Users will be able to search for and directly access live or archived video sources and bring them directly into an edit session

TVU Networks has released a plug-in for Premiere Pro that makes it possible for users to access TVU Search directly from within the interface of Premiere Pro. TVU has also announced it has joined the Adobe Video Solution Partner Program.

Users will be able to search for and directly access live or archived video sources and bring them directly into an edit session.

TVU says this process might have previously been “hours or days of manually searching” and that “the desired video content can now be located in a matter of seconds, easily clipped, and immediately transferred to Premiere Pro for use without leaving their creative canvas or application”.

The cloud-based TVU Search is an AI-driven algorithm with the ability to ingest virtually any live video source. It analyses and indexes video content in real-time on ingest and enables users to pinpoint and retrieve exactly the content needed.

Premiere Pro users have a range of tools available via the plug-in for creating video clips, such as text highlighting from real-time speech-to-text transcripts, integrated player tools with shortcut keys, quick transcript export, and easy mark-in/mark-out timecode configuration.

Being cloud-based, TVU Search enables multiple users in multiple locations to access the same content simultaneously.

Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks, said: “Adobe Premiere Pro is recognised as the industry standard when it comes to video editing. Users of the program will now be able to find exactly the content they need for their video projects and bring it directly to their production without ever having to leave the Adobe Premiere Pro interface. In addition to saving time and effort, TVU Search will expand content discovery for users, allowing them to create more compelling video projects faster and easier using AI and automation technology.”