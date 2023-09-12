He joins from Molinare, and has previously held roles at Lipsync and ITN Productions

Unit Film and TV has taken on online editor Ben North. He has a 10 year career to date, working across feature films, scripted and non-scripted shows.

His credits include projects with directors Steve McQueen ( Small Axe), Viggo Mortensen (Falling) and Laura McGann (The Deepest Breath).

As well as online editing, North has worked as part of the VFX team on Paul McGuigan’s Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool and Shane Black’s The Nice Guys.

He started his career at ITN Productions before moving to Lipsync Post as a technical operator, where he moved into the online department and became an online editor and VFX artist.

Last year he joined Molinare, and will begin his role at Unit this month.

North said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to work with Unit Film and TV and to be part of an incredibly talented team. Unit is working on some really exciting projects and I’m looking forward to getting involved and seeing what lies ahead and what challenges they bring.”

Louise Stevenson, head of Film & TV at Unit adds: “We’re really excited to have Ben join our Film and TV team. With shows becoming more complex, the role of online editor is a crucial one in post and Ben’s skill and passion for online VFX is going to be a real asset to the department.”