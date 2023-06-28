Cambridge-based visual effects house Vine FX has promoted Laura Usaite from head of production to managing director.

In the last five years the company has doubled in size (it now has 50+ staff) and has worked on high-end productions such as The Witcher season 3, War of the Worlds, and The Lazarus Project.

As well promoting Usaite, Vine FX has also taken on Tim Kilgour as CG supervisor and Maxwell Alexander as compositing supervisor. Kilgour joins from Territory Studio and has worked on No Time To Die, Mank, and Man on Wire. Alexander joins from One Of Us, where he worked on projects including Luther, The Witcher, and Bridgerton.

Founder and VFX supervisor, Michael Illingworth, said: “It’s always been important to me that we not only hire good talent but look after them as well. Laura has had a tremendous impact on the business, and her promotion to managing director is an important step forward for Vine FX.”

Usaite adds: “I’m thrilled with the promotion, but it’s the growth in our team that will help carve out a positive future for Vine FX and the work that we do. Hiring Tim and Max is a great investment for us. They will both help to drive our projects forward and enable us to deliver more value to our clients.”