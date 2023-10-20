Live streaming software Wirecast has introduced a generative AI-powered virtual assistant that provides real-time feature walkthroughs, technical advice, and tailored troubleshooting in multiple languages.

The Telestream-owned product offers customisable live video streaming and production tools for Mac and Windows. Wirecast says its virtual assistant is like having a Wirecast expert that’s available anytime, providing quick answers ”so creators can continue and enhance their work uninterrupted”.

Simon Clarke, Telestream CTO, said: “We’re really excited about the new AI element of Wirecast and the rapid responses it offers users. Questions take seconds to answer, and we believe that Wirecast customers will enjoy the personalised approach of the new virtual assistant service. This is just the beginning for Telestream – we see countless opportunities for AI and Machine Learning across our entire portfolio. This is where the industry is headed, and we are thrilled to make this technology available to our customers.”

The latest Wirecast release (16.0) is the first in a string of innovations Wirecast and Telestream will bring to market soon, promises Telestream.