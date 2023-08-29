Zero Density has launched the Traxis Platform, a markerless virtual production tracking solution.

The system claims to offer an accuracy of up to 0.2 mm and latency of six milliseconds, so that camera moves on set can be reflected by the virtual world on an LED screen to allow virtual graphics to be broadcast live.

The Traxis Platform is markerless for talent tracking, joining recent solutions from Vicon as well as Disguise and Move.ai in this regard. The Talent Tracking system uses AI to extract the actor’s 3D location from the image in real time, then sends the data to Reality Engine to create accurate reflections, refractions and virtual shadows of the actor in 3D space.

It also includes the Traxis Hub, a tool that manages both tracking and lens calibration data. it is compatible with all industry-standard tracking protocols, and brings together all available tracking and lens data into a centralized interface, aiming to reduce setup time. The hub also has a library of the most commonly used broadcast lenses for calibration.

Amir Hochfeld, chief product officer at Zero Density, said: “Traxis isn’t simply a tracking platform. It’s a meticulously crafted solution aimed at enhancing workflows, increasing tracking quality and minimizing ownership costs. With its unmatched support, pinpoint accuracy and streamlined design, it stands out as the go-to solution for high-demand environments.”