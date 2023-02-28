Unforgotten, ITV

“The pleasure of Unforgotten is allowing yourself to be carried along by it, as it drops more and more breadcrumbs, leading you gradually to the end of the trail. Without Nicola Walker, it is a different trail, sure, but Sunny and Jessie have a lot to work through; I don’t doubt they will find some common ground in doing the job properly, whether leading by head (Jessie) or heart (Sunny). After all, if Bake Off can survive without Mel, Sue and Mary Berry, Unforgotten should be just fine.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“DI Jessie James is a great character and, if anything, Sinéad Keenan’s arrival gave this drama — and also Sunny himself — a refreshing kick up the pants. That moment when James told him that cold cases ‘aren’t therapy’ was one of those classic examples of writer Chris Lang’s jolting, confident dialogue that has always made this excellent show a cut above your average police procedural. When a body came out of a bricked-up chimney during a renovation it was clear that the core ingredients were still gloriously in place.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“Some shows fail when they try to carry on with a new lead but Unforgotten will thrive. Keenan is great, Sanjeev Bhaskar provides continuity, and the format is unshakeable: the discovery of a body, followed by the introduction of characters from different walks of life, whose links to one another are slowly revealed over the course of a series.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Many fans of the show, including me, were hoping that DI Khan would be the new chief. He made it clear that he’d been asked, and had turned the job down — not fit, in his own eyes, to follow Cassie. His regrets over that decision, and his seething dislike of Jessie, will be just two strands of this absorbingly complex drama.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“I have no idea where any of this is headed or how these characters are related, but it is so classily put together that I am now securely strapped in for the ride.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i

Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou, Netflix

“Whole Lifetime is a wild, ribald sketch comedy special that shows, in flashes, its creator’s sublime genius, offering moments of sheer joy, punctuated by longer, more baffling sections that ultimately disappoint. Like life, really.”

Chris Bennion, The Telegraph

“The comic material is decidedly British, with a Netflix sheen: silly, but lacking the sharpness of Stath or his live sketch characters. It’s that attempt to straddle both worlds that leaves Demetriou’s comedy feeling surprisingly watered down.”

Isobel Lewis, The Independent

Sex Actually with Alice Levine, Channel 4

“Gratifyingly she has moved on from her series one persona of wide-eyed disbelief yoked to British bashfulness to something closer to reasoned engagement. Her analysis of Alex, an American married to a ‘synthetic wife’ called Mimi, was actually rather touching – essentially, it was that Alex is a sad man made happier by a robot, and what’s wrong with that?”

Benji Wilson, The Telegraph