Creative Cities Convention
A brand new industry-backed conference for anyone who cares about the business of content creation and growth across the UK.
A tasty line-up for Birmingham
The Creative Cities Convention in April will bring top industry figures to the city, including Kevin Lygo and Ian Katz
Looking back can help shape TV’s future
By borrowing the best attributes of Victorian Britain, TV can build a regional industry that benefits all, says Ruth Pitt
Global growth: are you in or out?
With the increasingly international reach of TV, out-of-London producers can access more markets and the Creative Cities Convention is here to help
Relocation is good for everyone
Shifting TV’s centre of gravity outside of London will help to improve creativity and diversify the industry, says Ruth Pitt
BBC has chance for real change
Whoever the new DG is, the key to success for the corporation lies in increasing opportunities for talent from across the country, says Ruth Pitt
Tuning in to Cardiff’s creative buzz
Ruth Pitt finds a feast of creativity awaiting media delegates heading to the Creative Cities Convention
Comedy is no laughing matter
Nations and regions renaissance will be centre stage at Creative Cities Convention
Taking on the Big City Challenge
Could your city be the next to host the Creative Cities Convention?
Reaching out to the regions
Creative Cities Convention director Ruth Pitt detects a new wave of creative optimism in Britain’s big cities
Creative Cities Convention preview
Leeds hosts new industry event in April