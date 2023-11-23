EMG has ordered its first fully electric 19 tonne rigid tender vehicle, from Volvo.

This makes EMG the first OB provider to announce the adoption of electric trucks into its fleet with the Volvo FE electric unit being introduced in early 2024. The vehicle was selected after evaluating different innovations offered by the market and conducting a demo with Volvo, and the deal includes maintenance agreement with the car manufacturer.

The truck produces 414 kg of CO2 compared to the previous 10,000 kg, and is equipped with four GEN 3 traction batteries, designed and built to meet Swedish impact and ECE R29 regulations.

This latest addition follows EMG’s introduction of six Volvo FH (Forward High) tractor units in May, which aligned with the Euro 6 standard for cleaner exhaust emissions. It also launched four OB trucks foused on sustainability earlier this year, and switched its fuel to HVO Green D+ in 2021.

Rohan Mitchell, EMG Group ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) director, stated, “EMG is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainability in the broadcast industry. This order signifies not only the acquisition of our first fully electric truck but also the beginning of a broader implementation of electric vehicles across our OB fleet. It’s an essential first step towards a more sustainable future, which will be backed by logistics planning, and training for our drivers and technicians.”

Hannah Burgess, director of new vehicle sales at Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland, added, “It’s great to see EMG leading the way in its sector by specifying our standard-setting electric technology. We’re supremely confident that the Volvo FE Electric is the ideal match for EMG and will allow it to continue delivering top notch broadcasting while also accelerating its sustainability efforts.”