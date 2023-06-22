Trucks have already been in use, and include energy efficiencies as well as lower staff requirements

EMG has launched four new OB trucks, focused on sustainability.

The NOVA 51, NOVA 52, NOVA 53 and NOVA 54 can be used standalone, or scaled up to use together, and feature energy efficiencies as well as lower staff requirements than normal OBs. They can work with all styles of production; traditional, remote surface, full remote, cloud and simplified production.

EMG has aimed for greater sustainability by factoring in power efficiency, weight and size for all equipment purchases, and the use of hyperconverged (multi-use) integrated SI equipment for smaller form factor, flexible workflows and more efficient use of power. They also use biodiesel, and have 1700w solar mats fitted to the roofs. There are also plans to install an internal UPS system within each vehicle in the near future for hybrid use of shore power and battery when required which will be used instead of diesel generators on certain broadcasts.

In addition, external panels are made from recycled polypropylene and the internal acoustic wall coverings are made from 100% recycled P.E.T felt. Also, additional thermal insulation has been installed to maintain better cabin temperature and minimise the workload of air conditioning.

While smaller than a traditional OB, the trucks still feature four bays of equipment including a gallery space and can accommodate up to nine people. Video and audio signals are captured in the truck and backhauled either to a remote production centre or to the cloud for programme production. Efficiencies include a single router handling multi-viewers, embedders, de-embedders, MADI channels and more, while drawing 2.5kw instead of 8kw.

They have also been designed to be able to switch to a cleaner fuel source, such as an electric system or a hydrogen fuel cell system when the technology and infrastructure become more established.

The NOVA 51 hsa already been in use at the Oval on 11May, providing coverage for Sky Sports on the LV County Championship first division match between Surrey and Middlesex. A core team of vision engineers and audio were set up in the truck with signals going back to the Sky Sports production team at Osterley.

Sean Mulhern, EMG UK’s chief technology innovation officer, said, “We have been engaged in conversations with our clients to identify the most cost-effective and energy efficient solutions for each type of production. These remote production vehicles have been specifically designed with efficiency and sustainability at their core, at a time when broadcasters are becoming more open to the possibilities of remote production. As the first OB specialist to achieve the DPP Committed to Sustainability mark, we continue to make every effort to seek out opportunities and take concrete action to improve our sustainability record, while fully supporting our customers’ needs.”

EMG UK sales director Angela Gibbons added: “The feedback from our clients has been really positive. They’re just as passionate as us about the future possibilities of these trucks and how they contribute to the reduction of production’s footprint on site.”