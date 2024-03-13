Pact has issued a set of principles for using generative artificial intelligence (AI) in TV and film production, urging members to champion human talent above the technology.

While the body welcomes the ways in which generative AI can create efficiencies in the creative process, it urges productions not to allow human creativity and artistic talent be replaced by it in the production process.

Pact also wants members to help minimise the creative bias of AI models by using generative AI tools that have been developed to express diversity.

The principles also urge members to be transparent over the use of AI tools and continue to take full responsibility for all content they produce.

Pact AI principles 1. Respecting copyright: Pact considers that copyright works should be protected from being used illegally in contravention of UK copyright law. 2. Valuing human creativity: Pact believes in the value of human creativity and artistic talent in the production process. This cannot be replaced by AI. 3. Responsibility and accountability: Pact considers that there should be transparency over the use of generative AI tools within the production process. Pact members will continue to take responsibility for all content that they produce. 4. Diversity and inclusion: Pact supports minimising and mitigating bias in AI models, and encourages members to use generative AI tools that have been developed to express diversity. 5. Data Privacy: Pact agrees that privacy must be protected and promoted throughout the AI lifecycle and production process.

To accompany the principles, Pact is finalising guidance for using AI at each stage of the production process, asking members to consider the risks and opportunities involved.

The guidance - developed in conjunction with industry experts and Pact’s AI working group, which is comprised of members across a range of genres - will be iterative, meaning it will be updated as the technology develops.

Pact chief John McVay said: “AI has long been used in the TV and film industry, but this fast-moving technology brings with it risks as well as opportunities. That is why Pact has worked with AI experts to develop a framework for members to be able to assess the risks involved, as well as maximising the opportunities to continue to create quality content.”

Earlier this month, ITV Studios chief Julian Bellamy said he views generative AI as a “co-pilot” for creatives, rather than a tool to replace human contribution to a production.

“We do see it as something that over time will be helpful, but that is much more embryonic at the moment. I don’t think it’s going to have a scaled impact on the business overnight,” he said.