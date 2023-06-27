Live event to take place on 8 February in London’s Grosvenor House

The Broadcast Awards 2024 are now open for entries with the winners presented with their prizes at a live ceremony in central London in February.

This year’s awards includes a new category for the Best Current Affairs Programme, which has been split from the Best News Programme category.

The deadline for entries is 22 September with the shortlist due to be announced in November and the ceremony taking place on Thursday 8 February at JW Marriot Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London.

The eligibility period for programmes nominated is 24 September 2022 to 22 September 2023.

Last year’s winners included Derry Girls, Moneybags, The 1% Club, Then Barbara Met Alan and Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story while the likes of This Is Going To Hurt and The Real Mo Farah helped BBC1 scoop channel of the year.

Sister was named indie of the year, with Forest the emerging indie of the year winner. Halo landed best post production house.

This year’s sponsors include BBC Studioworks, dock10, EMG, IMG, Pinewood Studios, Sargent Disc and Timeline Television.