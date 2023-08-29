With the Edinburgh TV Festival having placed the plight of freelancers under the spotlight last week, the Film and TV Charity has seen an 800% increase in grant applications for second month running.

The stop-grant offers a one-off payment of up to £750 for eligible applicants under financial strain. With applications continuing to soar across August, a spokesperson for the charity said that the rise shows “little sign of slowing down.”

It is the second month in a row that applications have increased year on year by 800%, following a rise in July that prompted the charity to add £500,000 to its funding and further donations from the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Prime Video.

During Edinburgh TV Festival’s opening debate, incoming chief executive of the Film and TV Charity Marcus Ryder urged those attending under company money to “donate some of that money to the Film and TV Charity, where it will go directly to the people in hardship.”

Now, the charity has said that it is “critical that we secure further donations to make sure we can help people weather what is a perfect storm for many.”

In a statement sent to Broadcast today, a spokesperson also said: “Following the Festival and the attention that was given to what Marcus Ryder termed the crisis facing freelancers across the industry, that year on year increase has continued at around the same level throughout August and shows little sign of slowing down.”

They continued: “We’re grateful to the awareness raised for the Charity’s services during multiple sessions, including those focusing on Channel 4, BBC, Sky and BAFTA, and are doubly grateful for additional donations made by major partners such as BBC Public Service, Channel 4 and Channel 5, ITV, Warner Bros. Discovery, Prime Video, as well as donations from Banijay UK and Hartswood Films. These contributions will enable us to support even more people as production uncertainty continues, but it’s critical that we secure further donations to make sure we can help people weather what is a perfect storm for many.

“It’s also critical that anyone struggling remembers that the Charity can provide support with mental health and anxiety caused by financial stress. The link between worries about money and poor mental health is well recognised, so we implore anyone who is struggling to get in touch with our 24/7 Film and TV Support Line by calling 0800 054 0000.”

A recent survey by the charity, which examined the financial resilience of industry workers showed that almost half (46%) of respondents had less than £1,000 in savings, with half not contributing to a pension.

Individuals from underrepresented groups, such as carers, Black and global majority, and disabled workers often experiencing much higher levels of debt, with Ryder saying that the financial resilience of the workforce is a “systematic problem.”

The current plight of freelancers was a central issue across Edinburgh TV Festival, with each broadcaster addressing the commissioning slowdown in their sessions, including Channel 4 chief Ian Katz.