Sister has taken a majority stake in Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story producer Dorothy St Pictures.

The group initially took a minority stake in Dorothy St three years ago and this increased investment is intended to fuel the factual indie’s ambition to grow its talent pool in the UK and US.

It will also be used to expand its development of premium non-fiction series, docs and scripted films to more genres and platforms.

Dorothy St was founded in 2018 by Julia Nottingham and has offices in London and New York. It specialises in documentary series and films, with recent TV projects including The Greatest Night in Pop (Netflix), Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix) and the upcoming untitled Victoria Beckham docuseries with Studio 99 (Netflix), as well as feature film If the Streets Were On Fire.

Sister was founded by Elisabeth Murdoch and Jane Featherstone and its recent productions include Black Doves (Netflix) and The Split (BBC1), and upcoming series Cold Water (ITV), The Split Up (BBC1) and The Dream Lands (BBC1).

Murdoch, who serves as executive chair at the indie, said: “Our mission at Sister is to support creator-led businesses to truly fulfil their ambitions and potential globally. Julia and her exceptional team are rightly renowned for landmark films and series that engage audiences and spark conversations around the world. They are on a roll, have big plans, and we couldn’t be happier to be extending our partnership to make these happen.”

Her co-founder and Sister’s chief creative officer, Jane Featherstone added that Nottingham’s team are “kindred spirits” with the scripted indie.

“With cinematic vision and illuminating storytelling, Julia and the Dorothy St. team consistently capture the zeitgeist and exemplify premium in their field,” she added.

Nottingham said: “Creative excellence is the north star of everything we do, and Sister’s ethos of independence has been critical to staying true to that vision, and ourselves, as we have grown.

“Their support has enabled us to stay adaptable as creative entrepreneurs, offering resource, experience and a shared view on the many opportunities ahead to tell more stories on a broader canvas. It’s the right time to extend our partnership, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”