Over 300 guests attended event that was also streamed on YouTube

The 2023 Rise Awards took place on 7 November, with the winners announced at an event that took place at Troxy, London.

The organisers announced that there were over 400 nominations over the 14 categories for the awards this year, and the in-person event was a sellout with over 300 attendees. The presentation was also available to view through a YouTube stream for those unable to make it.

In addition to the 14 open categories, Rise also awarded Special Recognition to Claire Wilkie, founder and managing director of Limitless Broadcast, and Woman of the Year to retiring director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater - who recently also picked up Special Recognition at last week’s Broadcast Sport Awards.

You can read the full list of shortlists and winners below.