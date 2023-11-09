Over 300 guests attended event that was also streamed on YouTube
The 2023 Rise Awards took place on 7 November, with the winners announced at an event that took place at Troxy, London.
The organisers announced that there were over 400 nominations over the 14 categories for the awards this year, and the in-person event was a sellout with over 300 attendees. The presentation was also available to view through a YouTube stream for those unable to make it.
In addition to the 14 open categories, Rise also awarded Special Recognition to Claire Wilkie, founder and managing director of Limitless Broadcast, and Woman of the Year to retiring director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater - who recently also picked up Special Recognition at last week’s Broadcast Sport Awards.
You can read the full list of shortlists and winners below.
2023 Rise Awards shortlists and winners
Technical Operations Award - Sponsored by NEP
Winner: Morag McIntosh, Design Director, Studio Automation, BBC
Shortlist:
Ale Gonzalez Galartza, Senior Product Specialist, farmerswife
Bridget Young, Operations Manager, Evolutions
Pilar Granados, Global Workflow Operations Manager, DAZN
Sandy Isnard, Video Solutions Architect, Telstra Broadcast Services
Sarah Adams, Senior Technical Supervisor, Sky
Product Innovation Award - Sponsored by Clear Com
Winner: Kate Vandy and Anna Holligan, BBC Senior Journalist and BBC Foreign Correspondent, The Bike Bureau
Shortlist:
Anais Painchault, VP Product Compression & Processing, Ateme
Hitomi Hamaba, Head of Product, Sony
Kaia Tufteland, Senior Technical Product Manager, DAZN
Sabrine Farnes, Product Owner, Bedrock Streaming
Saskia Hook, Product Manager (Sports), WBD
Teresa Demel, Principal Product Manager, Adobe
Business Operations Award - Sponsored by Telestream
Winner: Amanda Wall, Director of Operations, VITAC
Shortlist:
Crystel Pham, Vice President Operations and Product Management, TPN
Fauzia Mulla Stanyard, Director of Service Operations, Arqiva
Joanne Lewis, Production Manager, Ross Video
Kahleah Webb, Head of Operations, Gravity Media
Pernilla Wraneus, VP Culture and People, Accedo
Tami Hoffman, Director of News Distribution and Commercial Innovation, ITN
Student of the Year Award - Sponsored by SMPTE
Winner: Sophie Humphrey, Solent University
Shortlist:
Esme Murphy, Global Academy
Jess McMahon, Global Academy
Nikoleta Kallipoliti, Marketing Intern, Accedo
Rochelle Karabulut, Global Academy
Marketing and PR Award - Sponsored by Deluxe Media
Winner: Doris Retfalvi, Product Marketing Manager, disguise
Shortlist:
Amber Burke, Communications Manager, Clear-Com
Emily Pryor, Head of Marketing, Base Media Cloud
Leanne Tomlin, Senior Marketing Manager, Perifery
Lizzie Lawrence, Head of Marketing, M2A Media
Zoe Mumba, Senior Manager PR & Communications, Bitmovin
R&D Engineer Award - Sponsored by Ross Video
Winner: Swetha Sridhar, Software Application Engineer, BSI/NEP
Shortlist:
Caileen Dolan, Software Developer, Ross Video
Francesca Pieri, DevOps Developer, Red Bee Media
Manasa Vemulapati, Performance Engineer, Sky UK
Natalia Lira, Software Engineer, Accedo
Sailaja Vaddadi, Software Architect, Red Bee Media
The Ally Award - Sponsored by Vizrt
Joint Winners:
Adam Tilbury-Eld, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, OVY
Rich Welsh, Senior Vice President Innovation, Deluxe Media
Shortlist:
Kieran Farr, Consultant
Phillip Farinha, Director People and Culture, North America, Accedo
Rohan Mitchell, ESG Director, EMG
The Influencer Award - Sponsored by disguise
Winner: Carina Schoo, Education Program Manager, Pixotope
Shortlist:
Anita Erskine, Executive Director, AE Media
Carolyn Giardina, Technology Editor, Hollywood Reporter
Chloe Britton, Talent Recruitment Manager, MOOV TV
Laura Davis, Managing Director, The Crewing Company
Niki Whittle, Business Development Director, MOOV TV
Ria Hebden, CEO, Wonder Women
Project Management or Delivery - Sponsored by ES Broadcast
Winner: Rachel Baldwin, Head of Programme & Project Delivery, BBC Technology Group
Shortlist:
Abi Hemingway, Managing Director, Jackshoot TV
Amber Barnett, Senior Solutions Specialist (Sports & Live Events) Ross Video
Meghna Londhe, Project Manager Digital Video Solutions, Magnifi
Nikki Perugini, UX and Design Director, Accedo
Rachel Deas, Programme Manager, Red Bee Media
Sylviane Lecomte, VP Growth and Solutions, Bedrock Streaming
Sales Award
Winner: Melissa Davis, Regional Director of Sales, Evertz
Shortlist:
Alexandra Giusto, Senior Director, Strategic Accounts & Strategy, Zixi
Helen Jeffrey, International Sales Director, NEP Connect
Katri Sillaste, Commercial Director, TV3 Group Estonia
Stacey Moorcroft, Director of Business Operations, Ross Video
Production Support Engineer Award - Sponsored by Riedel
Winner: Zoe Mendelsön, Technical Supervisor, SKY
Shortlist:
Anna Masko, Senior Graphics Operator, MOOV TV
Emily Bergun, Production Support Engineer, Sky
Kathleen Gray, Senior Broadcast Engineer, NEP
Suzanne Sharman, Production Artist, Singular.Live
Rising Star Award - Sponsored by Harmonic
Winner: Hollie Keen, Product Professional, BT Media & Broadcast
Shortlist:
Eileen Kennedy-MacDonald, UX Researcher and Designer, Ross Video
Emily Bergun, Associate Technical Specialist, Sky
Jeremina Akrofi-Daniels, Multiskilled Operator, NEP Bow Tie
Lauryn Fuller, Graphics Operator, MOOV TV
Ray Kasprzyr, Product Specialist - Routers, Evertz
Shola Russell, Productions Coordinator, EMG
Sophie Kneeshaw, Associate Developer, Sky
Holly Choules, Multi-Skilled Operator and Project Manager, Zest4TV
Business Leader Award - Sponsored by LiveU
Winner: Hannah Barnhardt, COO & Co-Founder, TMT Insights
Shortlist:
Idunn Sofie Riise, Co- Founder & MD, Zille Media
Rebekah Wilson, CEO & Technical Co-Founder, Source Elements
Claire Wilkie, Founder, Limitless Broadcast
Shannan Louis, Owner and Head of Studios, Fatbelly VFX
Charlotte Layton, COO, Racoon Post
The Company Award for Investment in Women - Sponsored by Red Bee Media
Pixotope - Winner
Shortlist:
Accedo
Adobe
disguise
Newsbridge
The Rise Special Recognition Award
Winner: Claire Wilkie, Founder and Managing Director, Limitless Broadcast
Woman of the Year - Sponsored by Zixi
Winner: Barbara Slater, Director of Sport, BBC
The Woman of the Year award recognises the inspirational role Barbara Slater has held in advancing gender diversity within the broadcast industry. She competed as an international gymnast and Olympian before joining the BBC as a trainee assistant producer in 1983. Throughout her impressive career at the BBC she worked as Head of Production, Head of General Sports, and was appointed as Director of Sport in April 2009. Barbara was awarded the OBE in 2014 for services to sport broadcasting, as well as many other awards during her career, including the Women in TV & Film Inspirational Women Prize in 2012, following the London Olympics which was the biggest sporting TV event in British broadcasting history. In her 14 years as Director of Sport, Barbara transformed BBC Sport and she became one of the most respected figures in the industry. Most notably, she changed attitudes to womens’ sport, generating enthusiasm from fans and enhancing its broadcasting profile.
