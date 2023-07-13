Atomos has launched a desktop app, AtomX Cast.

When combined with the latest firmware, AtomOS 10.93.00 for Ninja V and Ninja V+, the product provides a new control panel for Ninja Cast, as well as more functionalities for the software. One addition is AI-assisted colour matching, which aligns camera inputs using one input as a reference to fix the problem of differently color balanced camera feeds.

Combing a a Ninja V/V+ and AtomX Cast, creates the Ninja Cast, a stand-alone switcher, multiview monitor and broadcast quality recorder. All Ninja Cast’s functions are replicated in the app, and all settings and changes in the app are applied to Ninja Cast instantly.

This news comes after Atomos added operability for Sony’s Ci Media Cloud to its camera to cloud tech, and launched a suite of cloud production tools.