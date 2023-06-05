Blu Digital Group has hired Scott Pawsey as director of operations for its London office.

The facility opened earlier this year, and handles content distribution, media management, post-production, and localisation services. It also serves as a base for Blu’s cloud-based software division in Europe. It is the company’s third European location, joining Greece and Denmark.

Pawsey has spent the last eight years leading operations and technology at media management company Bitmax, and was head of technical operations at Deluxe Media before that. Blu COO Tony Rizkallah was also at Bitmax before joining the company last year.

He also worked in technical support at Ascent Media for over a decade and became a digital media support specialist when it was acquired and became Deluxe142. Pawsey started his career in media management as a tape operator at TVP.

Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the European Blu Digital Team. His wealth of experience and industry knowledge will undoubtedly strengthen our operational capabilities as we build our UK facility. His decades of experience of running media management operations for major clients across a variety of digital media platforms are a real asset to our London client base.”

Pawsey added: “I am proud to be joining the team at Blu Digital Group at such an exciting time in its growth trajectory. It is evident why content owners are flocking to Blu Digital Group with its innovative software and services that leverage the power of automation and AI to help media operations be more efficient. I’m looking forward to working with the team to deliver high quality service to UK content owners.”