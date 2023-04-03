It has announced two Super 35mm lenses for high-end 4K, 8K and HDR cinema productions

Canon has unveiled two new Super 35mm lenses for high-end 4K, 8K and HDR cinema productions, and updates to its PTZ tracking software.

The CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L, a wide angle 14-35mm zoom lens and the CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L, a mid-focal range lens with a 31.5-95mm zoom range, offer a constant aperture of T1.7 that creates a shallow depth of field to ensure subjects stand out, whilst also enhancing compatibility with fast prime lenses when used together in the same production.

The lenses are the first in Canon’s cinema range that make use of Canon’s interchangeable relay kit, enabling them to be switched from Super 35mm to Full Frame and back again, at any Canon authorised service centre. They weigh 3.3kg and 3.5kg respectively and both support lens metadata workflows including Cooke /i Technology™, and ZEISS eXtended Data™ via PL mount, alongside 4-pin Lemo connectivity.

Both lenses feature 0.8mm gears which are compatible with industry-standard follow focus accessories and external motors.

CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L key features: - Constant T1.7 aperture across entire focal length

- 14-35mm wide angle zoom range

- Compatible with Canon relay change mount for easy conversion between Super 35mm and Full Frame

- Cooke /i Technology™ and ZEISS eXtended Data™ lens communication

- 11 Iris Blade aperture for beautiful bokeh effect

- Interchangeable EF/PL mount options

- 3.3kg in weight CN-E31.5-95mm T1.7 L key features: - Constant T1.7 aperture across entire focal length

- 31.5-95mm mid-focal length zoom range

- Compatible with Canon relay change mount for easy conversion between Super 35mm and Full Frame

- Cooke /i Technology™ and ZEISS eXtended Data™ lens communication

- 11 Iris Blade aperture for beautiful bokeh effect

- Interchangeable EF/PL mount options

- 3.5kg in weight

In addition, Canon has launched two new apps available via its Add-On Applications System for its PTZ cameras. The Auto Tracking Application RA-AT001 and the Auto Loop Application RA-AL001 – can be used with the CR-N500, CR-N300 and CR-X300 from August. The apps were originally announced in January, and you can read more about them here.