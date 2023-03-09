She joins from Splice and will head up the company’s new post-producton house in Digbeth, Birmingham

Clear Cut has appointed Caroline Hewson as account manager at its newly opened Digbeth, Birmingham office.

She joins after eight years at Splice, post-producing Made in Chelsea, Forensics: The Real CSI and Stabbed: Britain’s Knife Crime Crisis.

Hewson has 20 years of experience in the industry, having worked at Molinare, The London Studios, and Splice, where she was an executive post producer.

Hewson said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Clear Cut family (in my hometown). It really is a dream to be part of the team championing the Midlands and growing the creative sector in Birmingham and across the UK. I’m so excited to be working alongside such a talented and well-respected team.”

Rowan Bray, managing director at the Clear Cut Group, added: “Caroline is a fantastic asset for us to bring into the team, she will lead our newly expanded Birmingham facility with huge expertise. She knows absolutely everyone in the West Midlands and brings great knowledge and enthusiasm.”

Clear Cut works for clients including Full Fat, South Shore, Acclaimed Content, BBC Three and Curve in Birmingham, through its Clear Cut Nations & Regions offshoot.