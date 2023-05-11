Jellyfish Pictures has added Louis Flores and Chrissy Metge to its animation department.

This comes as the studio recently expanded to India, and has hired over 200 artists since the beginning of 2023. In addition, a new leadership team came in at the VFX house last year.

Flores has over 25 years’ experience in the industry, the bulk of which came as head of effects and senior effects supervisor at Dreamworks between 2002 and 2019. Since then Flores has worked at Vintata Animation and Mikros Animation, and he arrives at Jellyfish as VFX supervisor. His credits include Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, Croods and How to Train Your Dragon.

Meanwhile, Metge becomes executive producer, animation, after three-and-a-half years at DNEG, and has also worked at Weta Digital while picking up credits for the likes of Entergalactic, Ron’s Gone Wrong, Iron Man 3, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and The Hobbit franchise.

Among other work, Metge and Flores will partner on a forthcoming, undisclosed animated feature production for a Hollywood studio.

Natalie Llewellyn, managing director - Animation and Originals for Jellyfish said, “We are thrilled to welcome Chrissy and Louis, two hugely respected and accomplished senior executives, to the Jellyfish Animation team. They bring top-tier talent and expertise to our burgeoning features department and will be valuable members of our creative and production leadership team as we strategically grow our features business.”

Flores added: “I am thrilled to be a part of Jellyfish Pictures during such an exciting time. The company is well-known for its outstanding creativity in VFX and Animation. I’m looking forward to working closely with Natalie, Chrissy, and the rest of the animation team to create amazing projects for our clients.”

Metge commented: “The opportunity to join Jellyfish Pictures was really compelling. The company has great ambitions, an amazing culture and really cares about creativity. I’m excited to be part of a first-class features team and can’t wait to get started.”