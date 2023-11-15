Jellyfish Pictures has promoted Will Newis to global head of production of its Animation division.

Newis was previously executive producer in the Animation division, and only joined Jellyfish Pictures nine months ago. Before that he spent over eight years at MPC, starting as a VFX asset coordinator and ending as director of VFX delivery and gaining credits on the likes of 1917, Nope, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, The Lion King, and Prehistoric Planet.

In his new role, Newis will lead the Jellyfish Pictures production teams in London, Mumbai, and around the world, as well as provide support across its slate of productions. He will work closely alongside creative director of Animation Archie Donato.

Newis is promoted shortly after Jellyfish Pictures bolstered its animation team with the addition of Louis Flores as VFX supervisor and Chrissy Metge as executive producer.

Natalie Llewellyn, managing director of Animation and Originals at Jellyfish Pictures, said, “Will brings production strength, prowess and experience to this executive role and will spearhead the production leadership in Animation to ensure the success of our global expansion efforts. He will work closely with the Jellyfish Pictures Senior Leadership Team to define and drive the overall vision and strategy for production, nurturing and developing our talent, and delivering progressive and reliable production solutions to our clients.”

Newis added: “I’m incredibly excited to take on this new role at Jellyfish Pictures, working with the truly world-class talent we have in London, Mumbai and around the globe. The team continue to produce outstanding work across a diverse range of high-profile projects, and I look forward to building and developing our production processes to deliver the best creative output possible.”

Jellyfish Pictures is currently in production on an animated series for Netflix EMEA/Lime entitled Wereworld, based on a popular book series by Curtis Jobling, and an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Twits for Netflix. It has also recently started production on a new feature animation for a Hollywood studio