Krotos has added to its Krotos Studio with the Genesis Sound Pack.

Krotos Studio, which is free to use, was released last year, 2022, and enables users to quickly create customisable footsteps, vehicle noises, weapons and other sound design elements.

The Genesis Sound Pack introduces four new categories and twenty additional presets, and is available for $29 (£24.21). They are for use cases that span eight sound categories including Ambiences, Cinematic, Foley, Footsteps, Whooshes, Weapons, Interfaces, and Vehicle - all of which had been requested by the current user base. Some of the specific sounds are Cinematic Hits & Risers, Vehicle Interiors, Modern User Interface sounds, Explosions, and 9mm Pistol, as well as Ambience: Marshlands and Wind & Rain, Foley: Screen Doors and Keyboards, and Footsteps: Sneakers and Heels.

Krotos plans to launch Krotos Studio Pro later in 2023, which will include an advanced edit mode and the ability to import your own sounds. Transition paths will be made available for existing Krotos users as the pro version approaches closer to announcement.

Krotos’ CEO Orfeas Boteassaid: “We wanted to revolutionise how people work with sound and put an end to the pain of spending hours searching for the right sound while making the process more fun without worrying about any copyright issues. Krotos Studio unlocks your creativity. Just pick a preset and start performing unique, outstanding, and 100% royalty-free sounds instantly.”