M2A Media and Panasonic Connect have integrated their M2A Connect and Kairos products as part of a “strategic collaboration”.

Kairos, a remote production suite that can be used for layering, mixing, switching, scaling, and audio mixing, can now work directly with M2A Connect - which allows for scheduling the acquisition and distribution, routing, and monitoring of live, broadcast-quality video using the AWS global network. The pair market this as a, “one-stop solution for remote production and distribution”.

In addition, both solutions have open RESTful APIs, which allows for further integrations with other software and hardware.

Toshiyuki Yabu, senior solutions planning manager at Panasonic Connect, said: “Panasonic Kairos is a next gen live video production platform that takes the current video mixing and switching to the next level. This new integration with M2A Connect responds to the needs of broadcasters and rights-owners who want to ensure a seamless end-to-end workflow that can also deal with the complex distribution challenges of an OTT offering.”

Matt Hughes, chief commercial officer at M2A Media, added: “This collaboration signifies a step change in remote production, making it easier to perform complex technical broadcast operations in the cloud. Broadcasters and sports rights owners looking to maximize the value of their content will greatly benefit from the speed to market and operational ease that this latest integration affords.”