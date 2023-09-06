Memnon has agreed a three-year contract with the BBC Archive Technology & Services group to migrate 115,000 legacy Quarter Inch (QI) and DAT audio tapes to a file-based format.

The company was chosen through a tender process, and will integrate its work into the BBC’s existing workflows.

Heidi Shakespeare, Memnon CEO, said: “The unique structure of our team of media specialists means we’re able to blend the niche skills required to work with legacy formats with the expertise to integrate obsolete machinery into cutting-edge technology workflows.”

Shakespeare joined Memnon last year, as part of a leadership shakeup that also saw Gary Edwards made COO and Fabian Bruyneel managing director of its Belgium operation. This move came after the company merged with broadcast media services company LMH, which Edwards co-founded, under the Memnon brand. Both companies were part of the ES Media Group.